Pickup truck driver killed after running off Bedford County road

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Bedford County.

The crash was on Goodview Road near Dickerson Road, which is a private drive. Although a resident discovered it on Sunday afternoon, state police believe it happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

A 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck came into a curve, ran off the road, and went down a steep embankment, according to state police. It then hit several trees and flipped at the bottom of a ravine about 25 feet below the roadway.

The driver died at the scene. He has not yet been identified because authorities are working to notify his family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

