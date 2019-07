BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A pickup truck was overturned and ended up on its roof around 7 p.m. Saturday in Bedford County. No one was injured.

It happened on the intersection of Hardy Rd. and Vinton.

First responders say it was a one-car accident but did not specify how the accident happened.

A tow truck hauled the car away. The road was back to normal within two hours after the crash.

