Town council approves deal to renovate old Bedford Middle School

BEDFORD, Va. - The historic Bedford Middle School is one step closer to receiving a second life.

Bedford Town Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a deal with Waukeshaw Development to renovate the old school. Mayor Steve Rush says the town had been negotiating with the developer about the site for a year and a half.

Waukeshaw's plan will transform the main building into market-rate apartments and the adjacent building, "Old Yellow," into a boutique hotel.

Rush says the proposal will bring something new and needed to Bedford.

"We're striving to make Bedford a destination," Rush said. "Looking at the school plans, that's one of the economic drivers for the town. It's about getting people downtown."

Waukeshaw has a history in Bedford; the group is responsible for developing the Bedford Lofts and Beale's Brewery.

