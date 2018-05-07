Police investigating after car crashes, ejecting several people

FOREST, Va. - According to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page, crews responded to a crash where the vehicle flipped over and caused multiple people to be ejected.

Crews say it happened around 4:20 Sunday morning on Thomas Jefferson Road in Forest.

The vehicle rolled several times and five people were ejected from the vehicle.

One person was trapped underneath.

All patients treated were sent to the hospital by helicopter or ambulance, according to the Facebook post.

Virginia State Police and Bedford County Sheriff's Office were also investigating at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we'll keep you updated as we hear more.

