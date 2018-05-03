Police investigating after woman hit by tractor-trailer on Route 460

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a tractor-trailer that sent a woman to the hospital Monday.

At about 5 a.m., police responded to the intersection of West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Wheatland Road for a woman who was down on the ground screaming for help. A after a paper carrier who found her had called 911.

The woman was taken to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and treated for her injuries.

She told officers that she was walking west on 460 when a white tractor-trailer hit her and continued driving. She also told officers that she had been on the ground for approximately 15 to 20 minutes prior to the paper carrier finding her, meaning this incident could have occurred between 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Police said she was unable to give any other identifying marks of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6011.

