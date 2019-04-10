Police searching for Bedford man they say pulled out gun during argument

BEDFORD, Va. - Police are looking for a man they say pulled out a gun during an argument in Bedford on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Lamar Milner, 28, and Anthony Bryant, 22, were arguing about living arrangements when Milner pulled out a gun, according to police.

Police say Bryant then left, calling his family.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Franklin Street.

Byrant, 24-year-old Tyrell Bryant and 22-year-old Joseph Bryant were threatening Milner, according to police.

When Milner walked out of his home, he pulled out a gun. He then went back inside.

Police are now looking to arrest Milner on a charge of brandishing a firearm.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6011.

