Roanoke man, 25, killed in Route 460 crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - State police say a 25-year-old Roanoke man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Route 697.

A 2005 BMW 325 was traveling east on Route 460, when it ran off the left side of the roadway into the median, struck a culvert and flipped several times. The car came to rest in the westbound travel lanes.

The driver was identified as Adam Lee Foutz. He was not wearing his seat belt and was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The crash is under investigation.

