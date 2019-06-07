Several events at National D-Day Memorial canceled due to weather

BEDFORD, Va. - Several events at the National D-Day Memorial have been canceled due to weather.

The Concert and Canteen scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday as well as Saturday's Parade of the Greatest Generation are both canceled, according to memorial officials.

The private donor reception scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday has not been canceled.

Officials say the Field Chapel Service on Sunday has not been canceled, but people planning to attend should to check their social media pages for updates.

