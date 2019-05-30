Sheriff warns of new phone scam to hit our area

pexels.com

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - The Amherst County and Bedford County sheriff's offices are warning citizens about yet another phone scam in our area.

The caller claims to be from the dispatch center and needs your personal information.

These callers can spoof the number you see on your caller ID, so it looks legitimate, but it is not. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office says you should just hang up if you get one of these calls. Do not give out any information.

If you have any doubts, call the non-emergency number for the Bedford Dispatch Center at 540-586-7827.

