Sheriff's Office searching for missing Bedford County man with dementia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Authorities are asking for help looking for a man diagnosed with dementia who left his home Thursday evening.

Kevin Preuss, 65, walked away from his home at about 5:30 p.m.,

At 8 p.m., Preuss' nephew called 911 from Thaxton School Road to report his uncle missing.

Preuss was last seen wearing a blue jacket, baseball cap and blue jeans.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Preuss' whereabouts is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.