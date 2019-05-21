Shotgun used to steal cash, cigarettes from Bedford County convenience store

MONTVALE, Va. - Bedford County deputies are searching for two people after a shotgun was used to rob a convenience store on Monday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., a caller reported a robbery at the Roadside Market on Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Montvale.

The caller told deputies that two heavyset white men wearing masks entered the store, and one had a shotgun. They then stole cash and cigarettes, according to the sheriff's office.

One of the suspects was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, black jeans, red shoes, and a baseball cap. The second suspect was wearing a long-sleeved tie-dyed shirt, black jeans, and a baseball cap.

Investigators believe the suspects may have driven off in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty or Patriot.

Bedford County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 540-586-7827.

