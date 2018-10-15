Son kills father amid struggle, mother-in-law killed in Bedford County, authorities say

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m. Oct. 15

Two people, a man's father and his mother-in-law, are dead after an incident at a Bedford County home Sunday.

At 11 p.m., Travis Howell called 911 and advised authorities that Timothy Howell, his father, had broken into his home on East Lois Court.

After entering the house, Timothy went into the bedroom of 59-year-old Elizabeth Wilson and killed her, according to authorities.

Wilson is Travis Howell’s mother-in-law.

Travis, 29, told authorities that he heard a noise and when he went to check, he found his 51-year-old father carrying a handgun and two long guns.

A struggle occurred between the two, during which Timothy was shot and killed.

During the investigation of the crime scene, investigators learned Wilson was stabbed multiple times.

Although authorities say other people were in the residence at the time, no one else was injured during this incident.

Due to previous incidents between the parties involved, there was an active protective order against Timothy Howell ordering him to have no contact with any of the parties.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office says the investigation of this incident is ongoing.

_______________________________

Original Story

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man and women were found dead overnight.

A 911 caller reported a shooting on East Lois Court around 11 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they found a man and woman dead in the home.

Deputies are not searching for a suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.