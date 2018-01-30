Southwest VA schools work to prevent flu from spreading

BEDFORD, Va. - Schools across Southwest Virginia are working to keep the flu from spreading in their classrooms.

"We’ve seen cases before in our schools where it’s been nearly outbreak potential and hundreds of students sick with the flu," said Ryan Edwards, spokesperson for Bedford County Public Schools. "We’re trying hard this year to make sure that doesn’t happen."

Edwards said the district has sent information home with families on how to prevent the spread of the flu. He said the schools' nurses are posting the latest information about the flu on their school websites.

"We saw roughly 50 cases with staff and students, and that's out of approximately 12,000 last week," Edwards said.

Roanoke City Public Schools said this flu season has been a typical one. Roanoke County Public Schools posted flu information on its website and has been stressing the importance of students staying home when they're sick. Lynchburg City Schools posted a short video on its website reminding students what steps to take to prevent the flu.

Although Bedford County Public Schools' flu numbers haven't been high, Edwards said he knows that can change.

"We do anticipate that to climb as February and March approach but, for right now, we're in a good spot," Edwards said.

