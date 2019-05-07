Spike strips end nearly hour-long police chase through several counties

A nearly hour-long police chase spanning several counties ended in an arrest overnight.

It started around 12:50 a.m. when a Bedford County deputy noticed a Ford Fusion on Thomas Jefferson Road that was being driven in a reckless manner. The deputy pulled the driver over and as the deputy was getting out of the patrol vehicle, the Fusion sped away.

The Fusion traveled onto Route 460 and headed east into Campbell County and Lynchburg. Lynchburg police put down spike strips, which deflated one of the front tires of the Fusion.

The driver continued traveling east on Route 460 passing through Campbell County into Appomattox County. During the pursuit deputies observed an object being thrown from the car, according to state police.

Deputies put down a second set of spike strips, deflating the other front tire. The car came to a stop at 1:47 a.m. on Route 460 in Appomattox County.

The driver, 35-year-old Pamplin resident Justin L. Carroll, is charged with felony eluding police, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.

Carroll is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.



