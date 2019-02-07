SRO commends student for reporting loaded gun at Forest Middle School

BEDFORD, Va.- - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is reminding students if you see something, say something. A student did exactly that after a small caliber handgun was found in a student locker Wednesday.

A school resource officer got to the school within minutes to retrieve the loaded gun. Capt. Timothy Hayden said it's important to let someone know about things of this nature on school grounds.

"Because you don't know what the intentions are of that person that has the weapon. so soon as you can tell somebody, the sooner that situation we can be handled," Hayden said.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property. He's still being held in the Lynchburg juvenile detention center.

