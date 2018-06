BEDFORD COUNTY - State police say a driver is inside a car on fire in Bedford County as of 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, the call came in around 1:30, saying a car ran off the road and was found in a field burning.

The fire department told police the car was fully involved.

It's being investigated now in the 2500 block of Goodview Road.

