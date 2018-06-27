State police arrest man who allegedly crashed stolen SUV into Sheetz gas pump in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va - Authorities located the man they say crashed a stolen SUV into a gas pump at a Bedford County Sheetz on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m., the Virginia State Police apprehended Dante Lamont Hubbard near the Bedford County/Campbell County line.

The Virginia State Police will be investigating this incident.

Members of multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who crashed a stolen SUV into a gas pump at a Bedford County Sheetz on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:09 p.m., Bedford County 911 dispatchers were alerted to a red SUV driving recklessly going east on U.S. Route 460 in the New London area.

When a nearby Bedford County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the SUV got off 460, went a bank into the Sheetz parking lot and ran into the concrete barrier protecting the gas pumps, according to the Sheriff's Office

The man driving the SUV then got out of the car and ran away. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and blue shoes and was crossing 460 behind the New London Academy.

The red SUV was reported stolen from Lynchburg during the weekend.

Bedford County sheriff’s deputies, Campbell County sheriff’s deputies, Virginia Conservation Police and officers from the Lynchburg Police Department are searching for the man.

A K-9 from the Lynchburg Police Department is also assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

