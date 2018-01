BEDFORD, Va. - State police are investigating a fatal wreck in Bedford.

It happened around 6:20 a.m. Thursday on Skinnell Mill Road.

State police have not released the identity of the person who died.

Emergency workers had to remove a passenger from the vehicle as well. That person was then taken to a hospital.

The Forest Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.