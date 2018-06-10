State Police investigating deadly head-on crash on Route 122 Sunday morning

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - State Police say Jennifer Vassar of Big Island died at Bedford Memorial Hospital after a crash on Route 122 Sunday morning.

Police say it happened around 9:20 just south of Route 60 in Bedford County.

A 1998 Ford Explorer crossed the center line and hit a 2001 Ford Explorer head on.

Vassar was the driver of the 2001 Ford Explorer, police say.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time.

Officers say more information will be released on the other driver soon, and charges are pending.

This crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.