Teen driver rams into her own home in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - State police say a teenage driver rammed into her own home in Bedford County.

It happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Colby Drive, which is in the Forest area.

There is significant damage to the home's attached garage. No one was hurt, according to state police.

The homeowner's teenage daughter "may have been learning to drive," according to state police.

The Bedford County Fire & Rescue Special Operations Command responded alongside the Forest Volunteer Fire Department.

Soc personal responded into the Co.5 first Due @FVFD51 for a vehicle into house pic.twitter.com/cNYcxmfv9O — Bedford County SOC (@BCoFRSOC) January 16, 2019

