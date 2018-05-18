Person saved from pickup truck in Bedford County swift water rescue

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - One person was rescued from a pickup truck by crews on Thursday night.

A swift water rescue is happening right now as one person is stranded in a car in Bedford County.

Crews are responding to Turner Branch Road, which is near Stewartsville, according to the National Weather Service.

The Forest Volunteer Fire Department is assisting the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Fire Department with the water rescue.

