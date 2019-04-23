Man arrested in standoff after 3 shot in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. - Bedford County deputies have arrested a man they say barricaded himself in a home after three people were shot.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Bedford County 911 received a call from the 100 block of Shepherd Lane reporting gunshots.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three people lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. It's not clear how serious their injuries are, but they were all taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

They told deputies that the man who shot them was still inside the home.

The suspect barricaded himself in the home for about two hours. After negotiations with law enforcement, he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

"When deputies attempted to make contact he refused to come out," said Lt. Kyle Williams with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. "We initiated our tactical response team and our negotiators and through some conversations via the phone, a successful negotiation was made and he was taken into custody and is currently in custody."

No shots were fired during the negotiation. It's not clear yet what the relationship is between the suspect and the victims.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the suspect's name. He is charged with malicious wounding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

