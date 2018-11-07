Three teens charged after vandalism incident at Bedford County school

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Three teenagers are facing a collection of charges, including felony property damage and trespassing, after an incident at Bedford County school.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-olds Chance Taylor and Austin Andrews were both arrested on November 2 and charged with felony property damage and trespassing at Liberty Middle School on Thursday, November 1.

On Wednesday, November 7, a third teenager was charged with trespassing on school property in the same incident.

