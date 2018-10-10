Three trapped inside car after tree falls across road in Beford County

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a tree fell across the road and trapped them inside, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of Thomas Jefferson Road and Meadows Drive in Forest 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Bedford authorities.

Officials say all three have were taken from the car and driven to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The Bedford Fire Department and the Forest Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

