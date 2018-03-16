Town of Bedford attracting new businesses

BEDFORD, Va. - The Town of Bedford is on the rise economically. After a decadelong hiatus, the town now has a new economic development coordinator, Mary Zirkle. She said her goal is to attract new businesses to the downtown area and help develop the ones already there.

"So we have so many businesses that are good and growing. Things that people don't even know about that we have here in town that have been doing a really good job of growing their business needs to expand. So I think as those grow, the new ones will come in because they realize the land is affordable and we just have a lot to offer a community here,” Zirkle said.

Zirkle said community members are interested in seeing a number of things come into the area such as good paying jobs, chain restaurants like Chick-Fil-A, new, non-chain restaurants and a hotel.

