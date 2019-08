BEDFORD, Va. - Police in the town of Bedford sent a warning Saturday morning for people in the area to lock their cars. They posted the following message to their Facebook page:

"Please lock your cars and secure your valuables. We have had someone entering unlocked cars and stealing Money,cigarettes and other valuables during the night. This person is taking advantage of people not locking their vehicles with valuables inside."

They clarified in the comments that the incidents have happened in several areas of the town.

