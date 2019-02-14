Town of Bedford receives grant to address environmental issues in 'Old Yellow' school building

BEDFORD, Va. - Kristen Arthur is one of the many people in the town of Bedford who walks around the Old Public School Building, also known as "Old Yellow."

"It has a lot of history for a lot of people in the area. I know my relatives went to school there years ago," Arthur said.

​Old Yellow was built in 1912 and has been empty for several years. That will change soon. Economic Development Coordinator Mary Zirkle said a $220,000 grant puts the town one step closer to redeveloping it.

"It's a partnership and a team effort with the state. And again, we won't be coming out of town funds so much, but we do have to match it because we are part of the process to moving this forward," Zirkle said.

Before redevelopment can begin, cleaning the inside comes first. The grant allows the town to remove an underground storage tank, reduce lead and install a new roof.

"People don't get excited about a roof, but we are excited about that," Zirkle said.

One proposal is a 30-room boutique hotel. A Petersburg developer is behind the idea.

"They are still working out the details negotiating the agreement with town council and the developer. Soon as possible, it is moving forward," Zirkle said.

Zirkle adds this recent news is proof there's still hope for the building.

"It's so exciting to see something happen here with this and the announcement that we haven't forgetten," Zirkle said.

Town officals tell 10 News they hope to get things started here at Old Yellow later this year.

