State police searching for truck after hit-and-run of Bedford County school bus, no one hurt

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A school bus was hit by a truck while taking kids home at the end of the day in Bedford County, according to Bedford County Public Schools spokesperson Ryan Edwards.

Virginia State Police say the white or gray pick-up truck did not stop at the crash scene and the agency is investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

Bus 147 was taking students home from Huddleston Elementary when it was hit by a truck at 3 p.m. on Falling Creek Road, near Island Creek Road.

Edwards says there were 15 students on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt. State Police say the driver wasn't hurt either.

After the crash, another bus came to take the students home.

