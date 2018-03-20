Two hospitalized after Bedford County crash

Credit: Bedford Fire Department

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Crews rescued two people from a crash in Bedford County on Monday morning.

At 10:53 a.m., a Bedford Fire Department crew responded to the 3200 block of Moneta Road for a single-car crash that involved a rollover.

Crews had to extricate the two people still inside the SUV. Both were treated at the scene and then transported to Centra Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Fire Department.

