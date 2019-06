Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - Two minors were flown to a hospital and several others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Hendricks Store Road, according to police.

Troopers have cleared the scene and are reportedly en route to the hospital to learn more information.

Virginia State Police is investigating the crash.

