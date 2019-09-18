Valtim expanding in Bedford County with $750,000 investment

BEDFORD, Va. - A Bedford County company is set to expand over the next few years.

Valtim announced Wednesday that it will invest $750,000 and add eight new jobs over the next three years.

The company, which operates in Forest, currently employs 96 people.

"Due to client demand and an industry shortage in envelope production, we are vertically integrating, bringing more industry solutions under one roof to better serve our customers", said Tim Hamilton, president and CEO of Valtim. "We can now do larger production runs -- from the thousands to the millions -- with quicker turnaround."

Valtim started out as a small family business in 1986 and now offers mailing, printing, fulfillment and call center solutions for clients across the country.

