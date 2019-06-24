Virginia DRPT votes to fund $300K for Bedford rail study

BEDFORD, Va. - As early as next month, Town of Bedford leaders and the Bedford-Franklin Regional Rail Initiative would like to get started on a rail study.

"We're pleased with taking the next steps in the process with the state. They have been really great to work with from this. It will get us the answers we need to make a case for a Bedford stop," said Mary Zirkle, economic development coordinator for the town of Bedford.

Virgina's Department of Rail and Public Transportation recently voted to fund the $300,000 study. DRPT says the money will be used to hire a consultant who will look at Ronaoke's Rail Ridership numbers and compare it to the need in Bedford.

They'll also hire an engineer to explore the costs and construction of a platform.

"And then with that information together we'll have a better of the type of investment that will be needed and the potential benefits," Emily Stock, manager of rail planning for DRPT, said.

For $325,000, DRPT officials say they will work with Amtrak as soon as possible to create a new bus service to help get citizens to Lynchburg's train station.

"We don't have the details on when or how yet, but of course it would time out with the timing of the departure and arrivals in Lynchburg," Zirkle said.

Town leaders say, this is all the more reason to generate interest and involvement.

In the near future, the organizations will hold two public meetings for the study

"We'd like them to come out and provide their opinions. And then for the bus, just use it. That will be wonderful to prove the case for ridership. And this is going to be a convenience for them," Zirkle said.

