Virginia first lady visits local schools

BEDFORD, Va. - Virginia's first lady Pamela Northam is working to improve early education and held her "Back to School Tour" in southwest Virginia Thursday.

Northam spent her time with preschoolers at Bedford Primary School.

This comes after the commonwealth recently received a $10 million preschool development grant to help different localities create innovative ways to get at-risk children into preschool.

"We say 49% of the brain is developed even before a child gets to kindergarten. So, those early-year opportunities are critical to making sure that all children have the opportunities to succeed," Northam said.

Northam ended her tour in Lynchburg at the Little Wings Preschool, where 10 children are now attending because of the grant.

