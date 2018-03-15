Weapon used in WWII comes to Bedford

BEDFORD, Va.- - A special new sculpture arrived at the D-Day memorial in Bedford.

This is a weapon called a hedgehog. The sculptor Matt Kirby drove it down from Kansas this afternoon for permanent display on site.



He created several of these pieces for the memorial in 2001. The D-Day memorial considers it a piece of art.

"Guess the best way to describe it is you think back to the old days of the ball and jack, it's kind of like a jack and it was used by the Germans in World War II to sink landing craft," said Martin Leamy, director of facilities and risk management.

The sculpture will eventually be moved inside.

