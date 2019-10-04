Woman dead after single-car crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A woman is dead after a car crash in Bedford County.

The single-vehicle crash happened Thursday just after 3 p.m. on Route 695, just south of Route 865 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2006 Buick Lacrosse was driving on Route 695 when it ran off the side of the road. The driver overcorrected and overturned, and was ejected, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver, Maria Bennice, 49, of Goodview, died at the scene. State police say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Virginia State Police is investigating.

