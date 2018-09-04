Woman distracts Walmart cashier while man takes entire cash register, police say

BEDFORD, Va. - Lynchburg Police say they are searching for a man and a woman after they took the entire cash register from a local Walmart last week.

According to police, the two entered the Walmart on East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Bedford on August 29 just after 6:35 p.m.

Police say that while at the register, the woman distracted the cashier and the man went behind the counter and took the entire cash register.

The man then placed the register in his shopping cart and left the store through the garden section, according to authorities.

The two apparently left the parking lot in an unknown white sedan in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bedford Police Department at 540-587-6016.

