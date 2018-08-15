Woman shoots ex-boyfriend after he strangled her, deputies say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - A woman shot her ex-boyfriend after the Bedford County Sheriff's Office says he strangled her and later pointed a gun at her.

Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a woman on Shady Grove Drive, who said she heard someone outside of her home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman then called her father, who lives next door. When he arrived, officials say he and the woman began to check around the outside of the house.

Deputies say she then found 36-year-old Jesse Carter, of Vinton, her ex-boyfriend, hiding behind her air conditioning unit outside.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman said Carter grabbed her around the neck, forcing her to drop the gun she was carrying at the time.

Deputies say that after struggling, she was able to run away. Carter then assaulted the woman's father.

Both Carter and the father then entered the woman's home, according to the Sheriff's Office, where Carter took another gun from the woman's purse. Authorities say Carter then went back outside, with the gun, and walked around the house.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman said that when Carter walked around the house, he pointed the gun at her.

The Sheriff's Office then says the woman then shot Carter with the first gun he knocked out of her hand when he assaulted her.

Carter was transported to the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, along with the father, who reported having chest pains.

On Monday, the woman got a protective order on Carter, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies served Carter with the protective order that evening.

Deputies say Carter was released from the hospital Wednesday morning, where he was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery, pointing a gun, possessing a gun and violating the protective order.

Carter is being held in the Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.

