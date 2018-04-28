Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team comes to Bedford

BEDFORD, Va.- - The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team is in Virginia as part of a six city tour around the commonwealth.

The team visited the D-Day Memorial Friday afternoon as one of their stops in Bedford. The team consists of men and women amputees currently serving or retired from the military.



While playing softball is part of their enjoyment, players say traveling the county and visiting sites like the D-Day Memorial helps them learn about those who paved the way for them to serve their country.

The wounded warriors will play a doubleheader against Bedford County Public Safety officials Saturday at noon at the Bedford Moose Lodge.

