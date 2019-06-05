Xfinity expanding its network into Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. - If you live in Bedford County and are looking for Xfinity, you're in luck.

Comcast announced Wednesday that it's partnering with the county for an expansion of its Xfinity network. The broadband service will reach more than 7,000 residences in the Smith Mountain Lake area of the county.

Residents will have access to all that Xfinity has to offer, including cable television service, internet service, home security service, home phone service and cellphone service.

These services won't be limited to residential areas, as businesses will also have access to Xfinity's full suite of business products and services.

In 2018, the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission awarded Bedofrd County, in partnership with Comcast, a $3.5 million Last Mile Broadband Program grant.

Comcast plans to begin rolling out services to parts of the area this month, with an expected completion by the end of the year.

