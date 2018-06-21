Beloved Rainbow Drive-In owner retires after several decades

BEDFORD, Va. - It's rush hour at the Rainbow Drive-In.

Owner Cheryl Bush of the popular restaurant, where everybody knows your name has been serving hotdogs, hamburgers and more for decades.

“I've been here 40 years, and we've had it for 18 years, and I'm just kind of tired and stressed. I’m ready to retire,” Bush said.

Customer Eugene Battle has been coming to the family-owned restaurant for nearly all his life.

“It’s the next best thing to home cooking,” Battle said.

Karen Jones is another regular customer who always knows what she’s going to order.

“I'm really sad about it. My dad really likes it. We came here often,” Jones said.

While the crowd of customers patiently waited for their hot meals, Battle gave advice on what I should order as a first-time customer.

“You need to get that foot-long hotdog if you ain't never been here,” Battle said.

Bush hopes maybe someone will purchase the restaurant.

“All the customers will be happy,” Bush said.

Whatever the future has in store for this drive-in, if you're planning to order, be ready to get in line.

