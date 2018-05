HARRISONBURG, Va. - Republicans nominated Ben Cline to run as the Republican candidate for Virginia's 6th District.

The district covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley.

Cline is looking to replace retiring Congressmen Bob Goodlatte, who held the seat for decades.

Cline currently serves on the Commerce and Labor, Courts of Justice, Finance and Militia, Police and Public Safety Committees in the General Assembly.

