Ben & Jerry's giving away free 'ice cream'

Ben & Jerry's

ROANOKE, Va. - For a few hours Friday, Ben & Jerry's is giving away free "ice cream."

Well, we're not 100% sure it can be called ice cream, as the giveaway is in honor of World Vegan Day, meaning there's no actual cream in the frozen dessert.

The company says that all of its nondairy flavors are made with almond milk and are 100% vegan-certified.

Visit any participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shop on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free scoop of nondairy!

Click here to find the Scoop Shop closest to you!

