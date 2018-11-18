Bent Mountain residents struggle over power outage since ice storm

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. - From chainsaws to generators, neighbors on Sling Gap Road are frustrated.

“It’s pretty cold at night and pretty cold in the day,” said Joey Peery, a resident who experienced a power outage this week.

Charlene Nance watched as crews repaired a telephone pole in front of her home.

“We've been out of power since Thursday,” Nance said.

Since Thursday's ice storm, which left thousands without power throughout the commonwealth, Appalachian Power crews have been working to restore power. Areas still without include Floyd, Grayson, Patrick and Carroll.

Most of the damage was to poles and wires, with crews repairing more than 100 broken poles.

Nance believes it could be worse.

“If it weren't for the generators, we wouldn't have any kind of food,” Nance said.

Like most of the neighbors, Nance is trying to make the best out of a tough situation.

“It's hard to exist, because you're dependent so much on the power,” Nance said.

Appalachian Power said most remaining customers will have their power restored by Sunday evening.

Efforts are now being focused on the smaller outages that are often in difficult locations.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.