Bill gives schools option to store naloxone, other opioid-fighting agents

RICHMOND, Va. - Starting in July, a new law could keep your kids safe if a drug overdose happens on school grounds.

Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill giving schools the option to store naloxone and other opioid-fighting agents.

2017 saw the highest number of overdoses in a decade, which was more than 1,200.

Under the new law, elementary, middle and high schools can store and administer the lifesaving drugs.

"This bill is a step in the right direction, helping with the opioid crisis, and maybe it could save a life," said Delegate John McGuire, R-56th District. "We didn't make it a mandate, but we've given all school levels the option of storing and administering, so it will be up to the school system."

The bill unanimously passed both houses in the General Assembly.

Portions of this article courtesy of NBC 12.

