Bill would give veterans access to medical marijuana through VA

WASHINGTON - A new bill being considered in the Senate would give veterans access to medical marijuana through the VA.

Sen. Tim Kaine is one of the legislators involved with this bill, which would allow doctors at the VA to potentially recommend medical marijuana to veterans in states that have established medical marijuana programs.

The bill will create a temporary, five-year safe harbor protection for veterans who use medical marijuana and their doctors.

It would also direct the VA to research the effects of medical marijuana on veterans in pain as well as the relationship between medical marijuana programs and a potential reduction in opioid abuse among veterans.

There are medical marijuana programs in 33 states.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.