Blacksburg one of Virginia's safest places, Danville near bottom, report shows

ROANOKE, Va. - Blacksburg is one of the safest cities or towns in Virginia, according to a new report.

SafeWise recently released its fifth annual Safest Cities report, which examined 70 cities and towns in Virginia.

The group examined FBI crime data and ranked cities based on the number of reported violent crimes per 1,000 people in each city.

Coming in ahead of Blacksburg were Bridgewater, Berryville and Vienna.

Other local towns and cities that ranked in the top 20 were Salem (7), Altavista (13), Lexington (15) and Wytheville (19).

On the opposite end of the spectrum, of the 70 cities ranked, Danville was ranked the third-worst.

The two cities that ranked worst were Portsmouth and Petersburg.

Other cities and towns in the bottom 20 include Rocky Mount (50), Lynchburg (53), Radford (57), Roanoke (60) and South Boston (65).

