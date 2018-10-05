Bluefield police searching for missing mother, diabetic daughter

BLUEFIELD, Va. - Bluefield police are searching for a mother and her diabetic daughter, last seen on Thursday, according to the Bluefield Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Leigha Walker and her daughter, 8-year-old Rhianna Walker, were last seen leaving their home on Thursday.

The husband and father of the two missing women say that Leigha left on Thursday morning to take their daughter to school and has not been heard from since.

According to the daughter's school, Rhianna did not show up for school on Thursday.

Police say locating the two women is urgent because the daughter's insulin was left at home before their disappearance.

Rhianna and Leigha were last seen traveling in a 1999 White Ford Crown Victoria with no plates.

Authorities describe Leigha as a woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 220 pounds.

Rhianna is described as being 4 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 62 pounds.

