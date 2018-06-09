Bond-rating agency re-affirms AAA status for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Standard and Poor's has reaffirmed Virginia's AAA bond rating and restored the financial outlook rating to stable in the wake of the legislature's two-year, $117 billion budget deal.



The bond-rating agency had given the state a negative financial outlook rating over a year ago.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that S&P cited the budget deal, increased reserve funds and stronger projected revenues as reasons for the improved outlook.



S&P's decision comes after Moody's reaffirmed its top rating earlier this week.



The top bond rating allows the state to borrow money at lower interest rates.

