CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A 6-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a tree fell on his home Friday morning due to high winds, Chesterfield County officials have confirmed to WWBT.

A neighbor says he crawled into the home to help get the boy out of his bunk bed and saw the tree on the boy's head.

The incident occurred on Cliffside Drive in Chester.

