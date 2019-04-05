Bristol officer goes 'above and beyond' to help hungry man with severe disabilities

BRISTOL, Va. - A social media post showcasing a Bristol police officer's simple act of kindness is going viral.

On March 16, Bristol officers went to an apartment for a welfare check on a man with severe disabilities. When they arrived, the man told them he had no food and hadn't eaten in some time.

Sgt. Wendy Brewer checked his cabinets and found only pancake mix, so she stayed and made him some pancakes, according to the police department. She made enough for him to have leftovers to last until social service workers were able to come and get him whatever he needed.

The police department is thanking her for "thinking 'outside the box' in going above and beyond to take care of this citizen."

As of Friday morning, the post had been shared thousands of times.

